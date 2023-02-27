RBL Bank enters into agreement with Exim Bank for trade finance

"We are pleased to partner with RBL Bank and on-board them on India Exim Bank’s Trade Assistance Programme, to support cross border trade transactions involving geographies where trade lines are constrained or where the potential has not been harnessed. Under the programme, India Exim Bank has already supported multiple trade transactions covering a wide range of sectors including agriculture, automotive and automotive parts, capital and engineering goods, food, iron & steel and textiles involving exports to geographies in Africa, Asia and Latin America," said Harsha B Bangari, Managing Director, India Exim Bank.