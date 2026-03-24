RBSE 10th result 2026 link: Website down — Here are 3 direct links to check your score by roll number

The Rajasthan board has released the RBSE 10th result 2026. This time, an overall pass percentage of 94.23% was recorded in the RBSE 10th result 2026. Girls outperformed boys with 94.20% pass percentage while the latter secured 93.63% pass rate.
Congratulating qualifying students in a post on X, Rajasthan Board said, “On the release of the 10th Board examination results, the Education Department extends hearty congratulations to all successful students and best wishes for a bright future.”
Results for the RBSE Class 10 exam can be checked on several official websites. They are listed below:
rajasthan.gov.in
rajresults.nic.in
rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Check Rajasthan RBSE 10th class result 2026 news updates right here!
As soon as the result was announced the board's official website crashed, and both the RBSE website and the government websites continue to remain inaccessible due to high traffic.
If you're facing issues trying to access your results through official links, you can also check your RBSE 10th class result on Mint below:
It should be noted that the online result is provisional and students will need to collect their original marksheets for the RBSE results from their respective schools in the coming days. Schools will inform students once the documents are available.
While 10,68,078 registered for the exam as per official data, nearly 10 lakh students appeared for the RBSE Class 10 board examinations in 2026, making it one of the largest board exams conducted by the Rajasthan education board this year.
The RBSE Class 10 board examinations 2026 were conducted between 12 February and 28 February, with all papers held from 8:30 am to 11:45 am.