RC 16 launching ceremony: Janhvi Kapoor, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, and others join grand pooja ceremony | Watch
RC 16 launching ceremony: Janhvi Kapoor, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, AR Rahman and other crew of the movie, currently titled RC 16, joined the launching ceremony and pooja held on Wednesday
Telugu superstar Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor attended the launching ceremony of their next movie, currently titled RC 16, on Wednesday. Mythri Movie Makers announced the release of the movie, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, on Janhvi Kapoor's 27th birthday in March this year. In addition to Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, the launching ceremony of the movie was also attended by Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, and the film's cast and crew. Oscar winning AR Rahman is the official music composer for the movie.