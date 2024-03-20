Hello User
Business News/ News / RC 16 launching ceremony: Janhvi Kapoor, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, and others join grand pooja ceremony | Watch

RC 16 launching ceremony: Janhvi Kapoor, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, and others join grand pooja ceremony | Watch

Livemint

RC 16 launching ceremony: Janhvi Kapoor, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, AR Rahman and other crew of the movie, currently titled RC 16, joined the launching ceremony and pooja held on Wednesday

Janhvi Kapoor, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, AR Rahman, and others joined the launching ceremony of RC 16 on Wednesday.

Telugu superstar Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor attended the launching ceremony of their next movie, currently titled RC 16, on Wednesday. Mythri Movie Makers announced the release of the movie, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, on Janhvi Kapoor's 27th birthday in March this year. In addition to Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, the launching ceremony of the movie was also attended by Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, and the film's cast and crew. Oscar winning AR Rahman is the official music composer for the movie.

In a number of videos shared on social media, Ram Charan can be seen arriving at the ceremony with his father, Chiranjeevi. In another video, lead actress of the movie Janhvi Kapoor can be spotted joining the function in a sea green saree and a shimmery blouse.

(More to come)

