RCB vs CSK 2026 tickets: How to buy match passes for April 5 Southern Derby at Chinnaswamy stadium? Step-by-step guide

After their opening match win over in Indian Premier League (IPL) over Sunrisers Hyderabad, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are gearing up for the first Southern Derby of IPL 2026 as they host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 5 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. In between, CSK host Punjab Kings at home on April 3.

However, tickets for the high-octane RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 match are already sold out according to RCB's official website and app on April 1, leaving several in digital queue. The price range for the tickets started at ₹3750 for general stands till ₹47,000 (premium hospitality).

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The tickets went out like hot cakes. Initially, some of the fans had booked (not bought) seats, thus resulting in a long digital queue. The tickets are sold out. “Some seats are being booked by other users. Please select a different stand or try again shortly,” said the message in RCB website when tried to buy tickets in Shantha Rangaswamy Stadium and SUN Pharma Stand.

How to buy RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 tickets? Log in with phone number at RCB's official website and head to TICKETS section. One can do the same on RCB's official app on ( iOS and Android) also. Head to RCB vs CSK fixture on April 5. Click on Buy Tickets. Select your stands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. It must be noted that only two tickets are allotted per person. Select seats from the stadium map. After selecting the seats, complete the payment through UPI, Credit/Debit Card, or Net Banking. Once the payment is done, your ticket will be available on "My Bookings" section of the app. An email of the same will also be sent. On match day, no need to carry physical tickets. The M-ticket (QR Code) on mobile phone will be enough for entry. Your M-ticket will include important information such as entry gate, inner gate, stand, row, and seat number. The QR code for entry will become visible only a few hours before the stadium gates open on match day.

Will tickets be available on Phase 2? With the phase 1 tickets already sold out, so there has been no announcement for phase 2 tickets for the RCB vs CSK clash. For further information about the tickets, one needs to keep an eye on the website, app and RCB's social media handles if any secondary release is announced.

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Metro access & guidelines All the ticket holders of RCB vs CSK on April 5 will get complimentary Metro Ride on match day. The Metro QR code on m-ticket will be enought at mentro stations for access.

For a smooth stadium experience, it has been advised to refer to the entry and inner gate details mentioned in the ticket. Spectator access will be through Cubbon Road, Link Road, and MG Road. Entry via Queens Road will be restricted, except for select Pavilion (P) stands.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in