RCB vs CSK 2026 tickets: How to buy match passes for April 5 Southern Derby at Chinnaswamy stadium? Step-by-step guide

After their opening match win over in Indian Premier League (IPL) over Sunrisers Hyderabad, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are gearing up for the first Southern Derby of IPL 2026 as they host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 5 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. In between, CSK host Punjab Kings at home on April 3.
However, tickets for the high-octane RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 match are already sold out according to RCB's official website and app on April 1, leaving several in digital queue. The price range for the tickets started at ₹3750 for general stands till ₹47,000 (premium hospitality).
The tickets went out like hot cakes. Initially, some of the fans had booked (not bought) seats, thus resulting in a long digital queue. The tickets are sold out. “Some seats are being booked by other users. Please select a different stand or try again shortly,” said the message in RCB website when tried to buy tickets in Shantha Rangaswamy Stadium and SUN Pharma Stand.
With the phase 1 tickets already sold out, so there has been no announcement for phase 2 tickets for the RCB vs CSK clash. For further information about the tickets, one needs to keep an eye on the website, app and RCB's social media handles if any secondary release is announced.
All the ticket holders of RCB vs CSK on April 5 will get complimentary Metro Ride on match day. The Metro QR code on m-ticket will be enought at mentro stations for access.
For a smooth stadium experience, it has been advised to refer to the entry and inner gate details mentioned in the ticket. Spectator access will be through Cubbon Road, Link Road, and MG Road. Entry via Queens Road will be restricted, except for select Pavilion (P) stands.