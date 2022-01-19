In view of Republic Day, the Red Fort will remain closed for public and general visitors from 22 to 26 January due to security reasons, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

The Delhi Police took to Twitter to inform the citizens.

"In view of Republic Day, the Red Fort shall remain closed for public and general visitors from January 22, 2022 to January 26, 2022, due to security reasons," it tweeted.

There is a three-layered security system in place for the Republic Day celebration and the force is always alert and undertakes anti-terror measures especially ahead of any event of national importance, the Delhi Police informed.

Citing the recent security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy in Punjab, the Delhi Police officers said that the force is extra vigilant to ensure no such incident happens in the national capital.

The Republic Day celebrations will now begin every year from January 23 instead of January 24 to include the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Subash Chandra Bose.

