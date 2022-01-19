R-Day: Red Fort to remain shut for visitors from 22 to 26 Jan

R-Day: Red Fort to remain shut for visitors from 22 to 26 Jan1 min read . 07:40 PM IST
- The Red Fort will remain closed for public and general visitors from 22 to 26 January due to security reasons
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In view of Republic Day, the Red Fort will remain closed for public and general visitors from 22 to 26 January due to security reasons, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.
In view of Republic Day, the Red Fort will remain closed for public and general visitors from 22 to 26 January due to security reasons, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.
The Delhi Police took to Twitter to inform the citizens.
The Delhi Police took to Twitter to inform the citizens.
"In view of Republic Day, the Red Fort shall remain closed for public and general visitors from January 22, 2022 to January 26, 2022, due to security reasons," it tweeted.
"In view of Republic Day, the Red Fort shall remain closed for public and general visitors from January 22, 2022 to January 26, 2022, due to security reasons," it tweeted.
There is a three-layered security system in place for the Republic Day celebration and the force is always alert and undertakes anti-terror measures especially ahead of any event of national importance, the Delhi Police informed.
There is a three-layered security system in place for the Republic Day celebration and the force is always alert and undertakes anti-terror measures especially ahead of any event of national importance, the Delhi Police informed.
Citing the recent security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy in Punjab, the Delhi Police officers said that the force is extra vigilant to ensure no such incident happens in the national capital.
Citing the recent security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy in Punjab, the Delhi Police officers said that the force is extra vigilant to ensure no such incident happens in the national capital.
The Republic Day celebrations will now begin every year from January 23 instead of January 24 to include the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Subash Chandra Bose.
The Republic Day celebrations will now begin every year from January 23 instead of January 24 to include the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Subash Chandra Bose.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!