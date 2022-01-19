Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / R-Day: Red Fort to remain shut for visitors from 22 to 26 Jan

R-Day: Red Fort to remain shut for visitors from 22 to 26 Jan

A security personnel seen standing beside the Red Fort at Chandni Chowk in New Delhi.
1 min read . 07:40 PM IST Livemint

  • The Red Fort will remain closed for public and general visitors from 22 to 26 January due to security reasons

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In view of Republic Day, the Red Fort will remain closed for public and general visitors from 22 to 26 January due to security reasons, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

In view of Republic Day, the Red Fort will remain closed for public and general visitors from 22 to 26 January due to security reasons, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

The Delhi Police took to Twitter to inform the citizens.

The Delhi Police took to Twitter to inform the citizens.

"In view of Republic Day, the Red Fort shall remain closed for public and general visitors from January 22, 2022 to January 26, 2022, due to security reasons," it tweeted.

"In view of Republic Day, the Red Fort shall remain closed for public and general visitors from January 22, 2022 to January 26, 2022, due to security reasons," it tweeted.

There is a three-layered security system in place for the Republic Day celebration and the force is always alert and undertakes anti-terror measures especially ahead of any event of national importance, the Delhi Police informed.

There is a three-layered security system in place for the Republic Day celebration and the force is always alert and undertakes anti-terror measures especially ahead of any event of national importance, the Delhi Police informed.

Citing the recent security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy in Punjab, the Delhi Police officers said that the force is extra vigilant to ensure no such incident happens in the national capital.

Citing the recent security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy in Punjab, the Delhi Police officers said that the force is extra vigilant to ensure no such incident happens in the national capital.

The Republic Day celebrations will now begin every year from January 23 instead of January 24 to include the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Subash Chandra Bose.

The Republic Day celebrations will now begin every year from January 23 instead of January 24 to include the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Subash Chandra Bose.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!