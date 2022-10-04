'Ready to contribute to peace efforts': PM Modi tells Zelensky on Ukraine war

PM Modi and Ukraine's President Zelensky discussed the Ukraine conflict. PM Modi said there can be 'no military solution' and that India was ready to contribute to peace efforts
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about the war in Ukraine. PM Modi asserted that there can be “no military solution" to the Ukraine conflict. During their telephonic conversation, PM Modi also underlined that endangerment of nuclear facilities could have catastrophic consequences. PM Modi also said that India was ready to contribute peace efforts in the ongoing conflict with Russia.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about the war in Ukraine. PM Modi asserted that there can be “no military solution" to the Ukraine conflict. During their telephonic conversation, PM Modi also underlined that endangerment of nuclear facilities could have catastrophic consequences. PM Modi also said that India was ready to contribute peace efforts in the ongoing conflict with Russia.
PM Modi and President Zelensky also discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which has been going on since February. During their call, the prime minister reiterated his call for an early cessation of hostilities. According to a statement issued by the PMO, he also reiterated that Ukraine and Russia need to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy.
PM Modi and President Zelensky also discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which has been going on since February. During their call, the prime minister reiterated his call for an early cessation of hostilities. According to a statement issued by the PMO, he also reiterated that Ukraine and Russia need to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy.
Expressing his conviction that there can be no military solution to the conflict and conveyed India's readiness to contribute to any peace efforts. "He [PM Modi] expressed his firm conviction that there can be no military solution to the conflict and conveyed India's readiness to contribute to any peace efforts," the statement read.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Expressing his conviction that there can be no military solution to the conflict and conveyed India's readiness to contribute to any peace efforts. "He [PM Modi] expressed his firm conviction that there can be no military solution to the conflict and conveyed India's readiness to contribute to any peace efforts," the statement read.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The prime minister also “emphasised the importance India attaches to the safety and security of nuclear installations, including in Ukraine," the PMO statement said.
The prime minister also “emphasised the importance India attaches to the safety and security of nuclear installations, including in Ukraine," the PMO statement said.
PM Modi also reiterated the importance of respecting the UN Charter, International Law, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states. PM Modi and President Zelensky talked about important areas of bilateral cooperation. The last they talked about bilateral cooperation was during a meeting in Glasgow in November 2021.
PM Modi also reiterated the importance of respecting the UN Charter, International Law, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states. PM Modi and President Zelensky talked about important areas of bilateral cooperation. The last they talked about bilateral cooperation was during a meeting in Glasgow in November 2021.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday (1 October) signed treaties to absorb Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine into Russia.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday (1 October) signed treaties to absorb Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine into Russia.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The conversation between PM Modi and Zelensky comes a couple of weeks after the former had pressed Putin to end the conflict in Ukraine soon, saying "today's era is not of war". Modi had also called for finding ways to address the global food and energy security crisis.
The conversation between PM Modi and Zelensky comes a couple of weeks after the former had pressed Putin to end the conflict in Ukraine soon, saying "today's era is not of war". Modi had also called for finding ways to address the global food and energy security crisis.
During the meeting, PM Modi told Vladimir Putin that “I know today's era is not of war."
“We discussed this issue with you on phone several times, that democracy, diplomacy and dialogue touch the entire world. We will have the opportunity to talk today about how we can move forward on the road of peace in the coming days," PM Modi said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“We discussed this issue with you on phone several times, that democracy, diplomacy and dialogue touch the entire world. We will have the opportunity to talk today about how we can move forward on the road of peace in the coming days," PM Modi said.