‘Ready to resign if…’: Sonia Gandhi during CWC meet on poll debacle in 5 states

‘Ready to resign if…’: Sonia Gandhi during CWC meet on poll debacle in 5 states1 min read . 09:53 PM IST
- The Congress said CWC unanimously reaffirmed its faith in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and requested her to lead from the front
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday offered to resign but it was unanimously rejected by the party's Working Committee (CWC) meeting which was called to discuss defeat in all five states that went to polls in February-March.
“Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in her speech said that if the party feels we all three (herself, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) are ready to resign, but CWC unanimously rejected this," news agency ANI reported citing sources.
After the party's working committee meeting, Congress senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge said Sonia Gandhi will lead us and will take future steps. "We all have faith in her leadership."
The Congress said it will be fully prepared to face the electoral challenges in the forthcoming elections including the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “CWC unanimously reaffirmed its faith in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and requested her to lead from the front," the party said.
After the over four-hour meeting of CWC, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said that the party president will immediately take up corrective measures to revamp and re-strengthen organisation.
He said the Congress will hold a Chintan Shivir immediately after the Budget Session of Parliament and the CWC will meet again before that.
"Every single member of the CWC wants Sonia Gandhi to guide party till organisational elections are held," Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said.
