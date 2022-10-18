‘Real’ AIADMK row: Palaniswami says over 60 AIADMK MLAs don't want OPS as Oppn deputy leader2 min read . 03:30 PM IST
Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) said on Tuesday that more than 60 All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLAs don’t want O Panneerselvam (OPS) to be the deputy leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly. Edappadi Palaniswami said the AIADMK MLAs have given representations to the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker against Panneerselvam.
The row between the AIAMK factions led by Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam reached the Tamil Nadu Assembly, with both sides urging Speaker M Appavu to identify them as the “real" AIADMK. The matter is pending in the Supreme Court.
Addressing a press conference, EPS said, "Over 60 MLAs from AIADMK don't want OPS to be the deputy leader of the opposition. We had given representations to the Speaker on the same. It is been two months since we requested the Speaker to remove OPS from the position. But however, no changes have been made and OPS is still the deputy leader of the opposition."
Palaniswami addressed the press conference after Speaker Appavu ordered his and AIADMK MLAs eviction amid ruckus in the Assembly. Palaniswami alleged that his faction was not given a chance to speak in the Assembly. He alleged that the Speaker was “acting with suggestions from the ruling DMK".
"OPS is someone who has been removed from the primary membership of AIADMK. The Speaker seems to be acting with suggestions from DMK," Edappadi K Palaniswami added.
Earlier on October 17, when the Monsoon Session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly began, EPS remained absent. As per sources, Palaniswami "boycotted" the Assembly session because rival faction leader, Panneerselvam, was made to sit as the Assembly Deputy Opposition Leader Chair, sources were quoted as saying.
Seated in the chair for AIADMK deputy floor leader, Panneerselvam was seen participating in the proceedings of the House.
Panneerselvam later addressed the mediapersons and said, “We are attending the assembly session today as AIADMK MLAs. You should ask the EPS faction why they did not attend the Assembly session."
On 11 July 2022, a General Council meeting was held in which Palaniswami was elected the interim General Secretary of the party and suspended. Following which, a judgment by a single bench of Justice G Jayachandran nullified the General Council meeting and ordered status quo.
(With agency inputs)
