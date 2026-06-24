'Real biological insult': Why tech millionaire Bryan Johnson suggested one trip in 3 months after his India tour

Biohacker Bryan Johnson, known for his ongoing experiment to reverse his biological age, in a recent social media post advised limited international travel. Suggesting one trip per quarter based on his biometric research, he claimed that multiple trips can severely impact an individual's recovery and require weeks to recuperate from travel fatigue.

Taking to social media platform X, the 'age-reversing' CEO wrote, “Travel internationally one time per quarter, max. Arguing that more frequent travel is detrimental to biological health, he added, "That's what I'd suggest after extensively measuring my biomarkers while traveling to China, India, and Australia.

He further noted that it takes weeks to recover from the resulting exhaustion and said, "It's a real biological insult. One trip requires weeks to fully recover.”

To prove his point, the centimillionaire spending over $2 million each year toward longevity to reverse aging, came to these set of conclusions based on multiple ‘biomarkers.’ According to the tech entrepreneur, these findings were based on blood glucose (CGM), sleep timing, deep sleep, cortisol rhythm, melatonin rhythm and several other factors.

The 48-year-old tech millionaire attached his 6 June post to recommend that one international trip per quarter is a reasonable balance while giving a snapshot of his biometric research from international travel. given below are the statistics he mentioned about the time a body needs to recover from travel exhaustion.

Sleep duration: 2 days

Grip strength: 5 days

Mood: 1 week

Cortisol: 9 days

Sleep quality: 2 weeks

Blood glucose: 2 weeks

Social media reaction A user wrote, “Oh, but the brain does require inspiration and stimulation, that is the benefit of travel.”

Another user remarked, “Doesn’t it matter if you’re changing time zones not just internationally but even interstate can be a problem depending on where you go.”

A third comment read, “Bryan did you obsess over how much the travel is going to impact your health negatively or did you have no negative thoughts around it whatsoever? Because our THOUGHS IMPACT OUR BODIES.”

A fourth user stated, “Please advise how we can be efficient traveler in terms of anti-aging !!! I feel many years older whenever I travel internationally”

More about Bryan Johnson Johnson who reportedly spends over ₹18 crore annually on his strict diet, exercise, sleep routine and experimental treatments, all of which is a part of his anti-ageing regimen. Founder and former CEO of Kernel, a company creating devices that monitor and record brain activity, Johnson launched three startups between 1999 and 2003. He also founded American venture capital fund OS Fund that invests in early-stage science and technology companies in October 2014, a year after selling Braintree to PayPal for $800 million.