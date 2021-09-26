Real estate companies reduce debt by 37% post covid

After a slump in real estate stocks, the sector is regaining strength with the BSE Realty index rising nearly 25% last week. Recovery in economy, declining covid cases and residential launches in the festive season are expected to keep the sector attractive, said analysts. Low interest rates on home loans also aided sentiment for real estate demand. While initial expectations were for residential launches to commence from October to coincide with the beginning of the festive season, the waning of the second covid wave, record low mortgage rates and strong hiring/salary growth in the IT/ITes sector has led to developers advancing many launches to August-September which have seen strong buyer demand, said ICICI Securities.