Debt-laden SP Group seeks $1.3 billion through realty IPO and energy asset sales
SummaryTo raise fresh funds of $1.3 billion, the group is looking to list its real estate business, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, which is valued at around $5 billion, according to lenders who spoke with Mint.
Mumbai: Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group, the Mumbai-headquartered real estate and infrastructure conglomerate run by billionaire Shapoor Mistry, is planning to raise $1.3 billion (about ₹11,500 crore) over the next two years by taking its real estate business public, and by selling some assets in its oil and gas businesses.