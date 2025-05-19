Debt-laden SP Group seeks $1.3 billion through realty IPO and energy asset sales

To raise fresh funds of $1.3 billion, the group is looking to list its real estate business, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, which is valued at around $5 billion, according to lenders who spoke with Mint. The IPO could see the company selling shares worth ₹4,000-5,000 crore, per a Moneycontrol report in December last year. It would also be the second IPO from the SP Group stable since October 2024, when construction firm Afcons Infrastructure was listed to raise ₹5,430 crore.