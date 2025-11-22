Govt mulls tower-level insolvency to save homebuyers from delays
The IBBI and government are exploring a tailored framework for real estate insolvency, focusing on project or tower-level resolutions. This initiative aims to protect homebuyers and ensure effective asset management.
New Delhi: The government and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) are examining if the proposed framework tailored for real estate sector should attempt to resolve financial distress at the level of individual projects or at the level of individual towers within a project, according to two persons familiar with the discussions.