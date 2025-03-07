A strange notice inside a Bengaluru eatery has stirred an online debate after a user on X posted a picture of it. The notice read: “This facility is only for dine-in purpose, NOT FOR REAL ESTATE/ POLITICAL discussions. Please understand and cooperate.” The caption of the post, “Clear instructions alright” set off a flurry of reactions.

While some users found the rule unnecessary and restrictive, others welcomed it, saying it addressed a common issue in Bengaluru restaurants—groups of people engaging in loud, often heated discussions, disturbing other diners.

One user questioned, “Weird, why does he have to police what people are talking? They are paying for the food they eat, no?” Another user humorously linked the problem to a lack of public spaces, commenting, “Real estate uncles can’t go to the parks because Bangalore parks are all closed in the afternoon!”

On the other hand, some supported the eatery’s stance. “Good. I want to punch them when I see them in CCD… Absolute morons, no common sense of public decency. Keep talking rubbish loudly. 10 people enter, order 5 coffees, and bring the roof down!” one frustrated user wrote.

Another commenter dismissed the issue as a routine sight in the city, writing, “Very common sight in Bangalore restaurants.”

The sign reflects a growing concern in urban eateries where groups occupy tables for extended periods while engaging in loud debates.

The discussion has also sparked a broader conversation about dining etiquette in shared spaces. Some believe that restaurants should be neutral zones where customers are free to converse as they please, while others argue that certain topics—especially those prone to heated debates—can disturb the atmosphere.

This incident also sheds light on the evolving role of eateries beyond just serving food. In urban settings like Bengaluru, restaurants and cafés often double as informal meeting spaces for professionals, friends, and interest groups.