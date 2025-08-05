Reality show ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ in turmoil again as BBC investigates alleged cocaine use

The BBC has launched an internal investigation into ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ following fresh allegations of drug use on set, reigniting turmoil around the flagship show.

The Sun reported that two unnamed stars were accused of taking cocaine, prompting the broadcaster to hire an external legal firm to lead the probe.

BBC launches investigation into ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ amid drug use allegations “We have clear protocols and policies in place for dealing with any serious complaint raised with us,” a BBC spokeswoman told Deadline. “We would always encourage people to speak to us if they have concerns. It would not be appropriate for us to comment further.”

Deadline reported that the legal team will report directly to an internal BBC unit handling the matter.

According to The Sun, the original accusations stemmed from a legal submission made months ago by Russells law firm on behalf of former contestant Wynne Evans. The claim alleges that two individuals—whose identities have not been disclosed, nor whether they are professional dancers or celebrity participants—used cocaine, and that the behaviour was “well known on set”.

Evans, who was recently let go from his BBC radio show after being caught on camera making a lewd comment during the Strictly live tour, commented on Instagram: “It breaks my heart to say the BBC has decided not to renew my contract so I won’t be returning to my radio show.”

This latest scandal follows last year’s controversy involving professional dancers, including Giovanni Pernice, whose dispute with ex-partner Amanda Abbington became public amid an internal BBC inquiry. At the time, the broadcaster implemented new welfare policies in hopes of improving the workplace environment.