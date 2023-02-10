Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition introduced at ₹20,999: Details inside
- Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition is equipped with a 6.72-inch full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.
Smartphone brand Realme has launched the Coca-Cola edition of Realme 10 Pro in India. The handset comes with a special Coca-Cola themed design and UI customisations. The smartphone is priced at ₹20,999. It packs 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage.
