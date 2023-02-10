Smartphone brand Realme has launched the Coca-Cola edition of Realme 10 Pro in India. The handset comes with a special Coca-Cola themed design and UI customisations. The smartphone is priced at ₹20,999. It packs 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage.

Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition availability

Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition will go on sale in the country via Flipkart and Realme.com. It will be up for sale on February 14 at 12pm. Similar to the regular Realme 10 Pro, the Coca-Cola edition of the phone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor. The handset features a matte imitation metal design on the back which is resistant to scratches and fingerprints.

Rear of the phone has a dual-tone colour design with iconic red and black. Along with Realme, cropped Coca-Cola can be seen on the device’s back panel.

Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition features

Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition is equipped with a 6.72-inch full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The smartphone is a dual-SIM (Nano) device and runs on Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13.

As mentioned above, the handset comes powered by a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, coupled with Adreno A619 GPU. The handset packs 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and with 128GB internal storage.

On the camera front, Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola special edition houses a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 108MP Samsung HM6 primary sensor. The sensor is paired with a 2MP portrait sensor at the back. For selfies and video calls, the handset gets a 16MP front facing sensor.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. Realme claims that the charger can charge up to 50 percent battery in 20 minutes.