Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition introduced at 20,999: Details inside

Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition availability

Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition will go on sale in the country via Flipkart and Realme.com. It will be up for sale on February 14 at 12pm. Similar to the regular Realme 10 Pro, the Coca-Cola edition of the phone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor. The handset features a matte imitation metal design on the back which is resistant to scratches and fingerprints.