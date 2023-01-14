Realme 10 debuted in India this week. The smartphone is a budget category phone that comes with a starting price of ₹12,999. It will go on its first sale at 12am midnight on e-commerce site Flipkart. It will be available as a part of Big Saving Days sale. If you are planning to buy the new Realme phone, then we bring you a list of features that you must know. Take a look

Realme 10 camera

Realme 10 comes with a dual camera setup at the back. There is a 50MP AI primary sensor and a 2MP B&W sensor. For selfies and video calling, the smartphone comes with a 16MP camera sensor. The phone’s camera can support features like video, night mode, panoramic view, expert timelapse, portrait mode, HDR, ultra macro, AI beauty, slow motion and more.

Realme 10 processor

Realme 10 comes powered by MediaTek Helio G99 processor and an octa-core CPU with two high performance Arm Cortex-A76 chipsets. It runs on Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 operating system.

Realme 10 variants

The smartphone comes in two variants. These are 4GB RAM with 64GB ROM and 8GB RAM with 128GB ROM. It comes with dynamic RAM up to 8GB which is capable of turning storage into virtual RAM to create more storage. The 4GB RAM model costs ₹12,999, while the 8GB RAM variant has a price tag of ₹16,999.

Realme 10 offers

As an introductory offer, Realme 10 buyers can avail a flat discount of ₹1,000 on ICICI cards and EMI transactions on company’s website and Flipkart. Clash White and Rush Black are the colour options of the smartphone.

Realme 10 display and battery

The smartphone has a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz and maximum touch sampling rate of 360Hz. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery supported by 33W SuperVOOC charging. As per Realme, the smartphone can deliver over 30 hours of battery life for calls and more than 50 hours for music streaming.