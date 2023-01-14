Realme 10 sale begins at 12 midnight on Flipkart: Things to know before buying

Realme 10 debuted in India this week. The smartphone is a budget category phone that comes with a starting price of ₹12,999. It will go on its first sale at 12am midnight on e-commerce site Flipkart. It will be available as a part of Big Saving Days sale. If you are planning to buy the new Realme phone, then we bring you a list of features that you must know. Take a look

