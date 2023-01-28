Realme officially teases Coca-Cola branded phone, may launch soon2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 02:51 PM IST
- Realme has also created a microsite of the upcoming phone. ‘Get ready to say cheers for real’, the page reads along with ‘Realme is set to get really refreshing’.
A tipster recently reported that a Coca-Cola branded smartphone may soon launch in India. Now, Realme has officially teased the device via its official Twitter handle. “Something is fizzing at #realme. Watch this space for more," reads a post shared by the company on the microblogging site.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×