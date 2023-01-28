A tipster recently reported that a Coca-Cola branded smartphone may soon launch in India. Now, Realme has officially teased the device via its official Twitter handle. “Something is fizzing at #realme. Watch this space for more," reads a post shared by the company on the microblogging site.

Realme has also created a microsite of the upcoming phone. ‘Get ready to say cheers for real’, the page reads along with ‘Realme is set to get really refreshing’. The webpage also has a Notify Me button for those who are interested in the upcoming device.

Although, the company has not revealed the specifications of the upcoming Coca-Cola phone. But according to rumours, the device is said to be Realme 10 4G.

The smartphone was launched in the country recently. It is equipped with a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz and maximum touch sampling rate of 360Hz.

For camera duties, Realme 10 4G comes with a dual rear camera setup which includes a 50MP AI primary sensor and a 2MP B&W sensor. For selfies and video calling, the smartphone comes with a 16MP camera sensor. The camera can support features like video, night mode, panoramic view, expert timelapse, portrait mode, HDR, ultra macro, AI beauty, slow motion and more.

The smartphone is available in two variants which are 4GB RAM with 64GB ROM and 8GB RAM with 128GB ROM. It comes with dynamic RAM up to 8GB which is capable of turning storage into virtual RAM to create more storage.

Realme 10 4G is priced at ₹12,999 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage variant. While the 8GB RAM and 128GB variant comes at a price of ₹16,999. This handset is available in two colour options which are Clash White and Rush Black.

Backed by a 5,000mAh battery, Realme 10 offers 33W SUPERVOOC charging. As per the company, the technology is claimed to charge the device up to 50 percent in only 28 minutes.