Rebel Gildan Executives Push for Board Change, Return of Ex-CEO Chamandy
Some executives of clothing maker Gildan Activewear Inc. are urging investors to support an activist shareholder that’s trying to win control of the board and reinstate fired Chief Executive Officer Glenn Chamandy.
(Bloomberg) -- Some executives of clothing maker Gildan Activewear Inc. are urging investors to support an activist shareholder that’s trying to win control of the board and reinstate fired Chief Executive Officer Glenn Chamandy.