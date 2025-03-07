In charts: What reciprocal tariff threat could mean for Indian goods
SummaryIndia’s tariff rates on US goods have dropped considerably in the 21st century. However, the US’ tariffs on Indian goods are lower. Which goods can reciprocal tariffs hurt the most? Here are the numbers.
US President Donald Trump has been relentless in his pursuit of a tariff overhaul ever since assuming office in January. After making Mexico, China, and Canada his first victims (even though he paused some of the moves for a limited time), and threatening 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports, he then announced his intention to introduce reciprocal tariffs on US’s imports from other countries, including India. Highlighting the “high" tariffs from nations like Brazil, India, and China, he stated that his reciprocal tariff plan would be implemented starting 2 April.