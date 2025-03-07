In charts: What reciprocal tariff threat could mean for Indian goods

The full impact of the tariffs threat will become clearer once the Trump administration finalizes new rates—if it does—for all countries next month. He has already issued exemptions on Mexico and Canada after making them the earliest victims of his tariffs. India is currently weighing its options, and will watch Trump's actions against other countries for cues. To be sure, talks on a trade deal between the two countries are also ongoing in Washington, which could bring more clarity on tariffs.