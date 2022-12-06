The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a red alert for 13 districts of Tamil Nadu for 8 December. The weather department has also predicted heavy rainfall in these areas due to the low-pressure depression that has started forming over southeast Bay of Bengal. The weather department has sounded a red alert in Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Chennai, Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur and Nagapattinam of Tamil Nadu.
According to the reports, the low-pressure depression is likely to intensify, lashing the Tamil Nadu districts with heavy rains. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal by today evening.
It is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards, intensify further gradually into a cyclonic storm and reach the southwest Bay of Bengal near north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by the 8 December morning. Heavy rains in these districts would be accompanied by strong winds.
The weather department said in a tweet: "Well marked low (WML) pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal on December 6. To concentrate into a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal by December 6 evening. To intensify further gradually into cyclonice storm (CS) and reach near north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh coasts by 8 December morning," the weather office said in a tweet.
The storm is also likely to impact Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh. A day before, heavy rain is expected to lash Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
Meanwhile, in a wake of heavy rainfall on 8 December, six teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Tamil Nadu. The teams of the NDRF will be deployed in Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, and Chennai.
