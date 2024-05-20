Red alert for heatwave in Delhi, 3 more states today; IMD issues heavy rainfall warning in THESE. Check weather updates
IMD forecasts severe heatwave conditions over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi over the next few days. Check the weather report for exact dates
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather forecast report states that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions is expected in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi until May 23; in Rajasthan over the next three days, and in Uttar Pradesh until May 21.