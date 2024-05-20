The India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather forecast report states that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions is expected in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi until May 23; in Rajasthan over the next three days, and in Uttar Pradesh until May 21. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Besides this, heatwave conditions were also forecasted for Rajasthan till May 21; for Uttar Pradesh over the next three days; for Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh till May 23; for Uttarakhand till May 22; for Bihar and West Bengal on May 20; for Jharkhand till May 21 and for Odisha till May 23.

Despite the heatwave conditions gripping most of northern India, strong surface winds of 25 to 35 kmph are likely to prevail over Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan until May 24.

The weather agency predicted very heavy showers on May 23 in some regions across the Southern peninsula, including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala state, and for Karnataka until May 22.

The Met Department forecasted chances of heavy wet spells over Tamil Nadu and Kerala till May 22.

Moving to north-eastern states, the weather bulletin dated May 19 states, “Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next five days." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It added, "Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Sikkim during 19th-21st; Arunachal Pradesh on 19th May, 2024. Very heavy rainfall will also likely be over Assam & Meghalaya on 19th & 20th May."

Thunderstorms with light to moderate showers accompanied by lightning and gusty winds have been predicted for West Bengal and Sikkim till May 24.

It is noteworthy that amid heatwave conditions, on May 19 the maximum temperatures ranged between 43-46°C in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh and were in the range 40-42°C in certain areas of Bihar.

