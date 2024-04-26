Red alert for heatwaves in Odisha, West Bengal; IMD predicts rainfall, hailstorm in THESE states; Weather forecast here
IMD has issued red alerts for severe heatwave conditions in Odisha and West Bengal. Rainfall and hailstorm are likely over several regions of the country over the next few days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir and wet spell for some states in the northern plains over the next few days, and forecast severe heatwave condition in Odisha and West Bengal today, April 26.
