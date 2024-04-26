The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir and wet spell for some states in the northern plains over the next few days, and forecast severe heatwave condition in Odisha and West Bengal today, April 26. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The weather department has forecast heatwave to severe heatwave conditions over West Bengal and Odisha during the next four days. Moreover, many regions of Bihar, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Telangana, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh are likely to be affected by heatwave conditions during the next four days.

IMD's weather bulletin states, "A Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over south Iran in middle & upper tropospheric levels. An induced cyclonic circulation is likely to form over West Rajasthan in lower tropospheric levels on 26th April."

These prevailing atmospheric systems, according to the IMD, may lead to the following weather conditions:

Light to moderate rainfall or snowfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning is likely over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh in the next two days. Isolated rainfall likely in Uttarakhand in the same period, the IMD said.

There is a possibility of hailstorm over Jammu and Kashmir on April 26 and 27 and over Himachal Pradesh on April 27 and 28.

Possibility of heavy rainfall was predicted by IMD for the northern state of Jammu and Kashmir on April 27 and April 28. Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-- states located in the northern plains of the country--are likely to get isolated rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds until April 27. Similar weather conditions are forecast in Punjab until April 28, over Haryana and Delhi until April 27, and over Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh on April 26.

Hailstorm is likely over Punjab and Haryana on April 26 and 27. The IMD press bulletin pointed out that a cyclonic circulation exists over the Marathwada region and adjoining Madhya Maharashtra. It said a trough/wind discontinuity runs from this cyclonic circulation to north coastal Tamil Nadu.

The IMD forecast also noted another cyclonic circulation over central parts of south Madhya Pradesh, adding a trough/wind discontinuity runs from this cyclonic circulation over to South Interior Karnataka.

