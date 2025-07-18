RED ALERT for Rajasthan, Karnataka, Kerala as Delhi-NCR braces for more rain today — IMD's Full weather forecast here

Amid heavy rainfall at several regions across India during this monsoon season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued weather warnings for several states. Predicting extremely heavy rainfall in Rajasthan, Karnataka and Kerala today, July 18, the weather department issued red alert for these states. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu, West Uttar Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh are on orange alert.

IMD in its latest weather bulletin stated, “Extremely heavy rainfall (≥21 cm) very likely at isolated places over Rajasthan on 18th July…over Kerala on 19th & 20th; Coastal Karnataka on 17th and South Interior Karnataka on 18th July.”

Warning against very heavy rainfall, IMD forecasted heavy showers in Uttarakhand between July 20 and 23, in West Uttar Pradesh on July 18, 20 and 21, and in Himachal Pradesh between July 21 and 23. Besides this, very heavy rainfall is likely in West Madhya Pradesh on July 18 and in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on July 20.

Amid yellow alert for northeastern states, IMD stated, “Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland & Tripura during 18th-22nd with very heavy rainfall over Meghalaya on 19th July.”

Furthermore, heavy precipitation will most likely hit Goa until July 23 and Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra between July 20 and 23.

Moving to weather forecast for West India, IMD said, “Isolated heavy rainfall very likely to continue over Madhya Pradesh on 18th and during 21st-23rd; Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh during 21st -23rd; Bihar during 20th-23rd; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha during 19th- 23rd July.”

Delhi-NCR weather today The national capital can brace for “light to moderate rain" today accompanied by generally cloudy sky, thunderstorm and lightning. The minimum and maximum temperature today will be 1 to 2 notches below normal. No weather alert for heavy rain is in place for Delhi-NCR today, neither for coming 4-5 days but wet spells will continue till June 23.