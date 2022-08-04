Red alert in 8 districts as rains continue to wreak havoc in Kerala

A red alert has been sounded in eight districts of Kerala by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) as incessant rain continued to hit different parts of the state, flooding roads and disrupting daily lives. The weather department issued a red alert for the day in the districts of Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Kannur. An orange alert was issued in the remaining districts except for Thiruvananthapuram where a yellow alert is in place.

