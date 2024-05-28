Red alert in Delhi: IMD warns of severe heatwave across six states today; predicts heavy rainfall in 8 other states
Weather today: The IMD forecasted severe heatwave conditions over 6 states for May 28, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.
