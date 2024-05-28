Weather today: The IMD forecasted severe heatwave conditions over 6 states for May 28, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for six states as severe heatwave conditions are expected to grip the region on May 28. These states include Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

As per IMD's weather bulletin dated May 27, severe heat wave conditions are expected over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh until May 27 and to gradually abate thereafter. Additionally, a heatwave is expected in Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Uttar Pradesh until May 30 and in Madhya Pradesh and Jammu until May 29.

Also read: Heatwave to continue in Delhi-NCR: IMD issues 'red' alert until... The IMD's weather bulletin predicted hot and humid weather conditions over Gujarat till May 31 and in Bihar on May 28. "Warm night conditions in isolated pockets very likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi during 27–31 May; Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on 27 and 28 May."

Meanwhile, cyclonic storm “Remal" made landfall over coastal Bangladesh and adjoining coastal West Bengal on May 26.

Also read: Heatwaves to end soon? IMD predicts day when North India will get relief Here's what IMD's warning for heavy rains in the affected region states:

“West Bengal: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places likely over eastern districts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal on May 27 and 28."

“Northeastern States: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places is likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur & Tripura on May 27 and 28. "

IMD's press release suggests that extremely heavy rainfall is expected on May 28 in West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh.

The weather agency suggests the prevalence of squally wind reaching 40-50 kmph speed over Assam and Meghalaya till noon of May 28.

IMD predicted that monsoon onset is expected in Kerala till June 1. Moreover, weather conditions are likely to turn favourable for the progress of Southwest monsoon over Lakshadweep, Kerala and north-eastern states during the same period.

