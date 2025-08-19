RED alert in Mumbai, Goa, 3 other states; IMD issues ‘flash flood risk’; check full weather forecast here

Weather today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Gujarat, Maharahtra, Goa and Karnataka, predicting extremely heavy rainfall on August 19. Meanwhile, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Kerala are on orange alert.

Advertisement

“Extremely heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Konkan & Goa; Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on19th; Gujarat State on 19th & 20th August,” IMD said. IMD noted the presence of a well-marked low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal and said, "Monsoon is likely to be in active phase over south Peninsular and adjoining central India during next 3-4 days."

Advertisement

It further noted possibility of extremely heavy rainfall in Coastal Karnataka and North Interior Karnataka on August 19. Furthermore, isolated heavy rainfall is likely in Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Telangana and Kerala today.

The Meteorological Department in its latest weather bulletin said that North Goa, South Goa, Mumbai City, Palghar, Raigarh, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Suburban Mumbai and Thane districts are on flash flood risk till 5:30 PM today.

Mumbai rains As incessant rainfall continues to lash Mumbai for the fourth day in a row, the weather agency forecasted, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places” for Tuesday.

Advertisement

In a post on X, IMD said, “Mumbai Radar Animation Reflects Moderate to intense convective clouds over Konkan and neighbourhood corresponding to the ongoing rainfall spell over the region.”

Besides Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ghats of Nasik, Ghats of Pune and Ghats of Satara are on red alert today. Meanwhile, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri and Ghats of Kohlapur are on orange alert today.

Advertisement