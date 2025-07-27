RED ALERT in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat after heavy rain wreaks havoc in Kerala, causes landslides in Himachal

Weather today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, predicting heavy rains on July 27. An orange alert is in place for Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Sikkim Assam, West Bengal and Arunachal Pradesh.

This comes a day after torrential rains and strong winds wreaked havoc across Kerala and caused landslide in Himachal's Kullu district on Saturday. Strong winds swept across Kerala, causing extensive damage to houses, vehicles and powerlines and uprooted trees. At the same time roads and streets were waterlogged, several low-lying areas, including roads and homes, were inundated as water level in rivers rose to danger mark.

The weather agency forecasted, “extremely heavy rainfall" at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat on July 27 and over East Rajasthan on July 27 and 28.

Predicting wet spells in Rajasthan until July 30, IMD stated, “Isolated very heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh on 29th; Uttarakhand on 27th & 28th; West Uttar Pradesh on 28th.” IMD forecasted “isolated heavy rainfall” in Karnataka until August 1 and said that similar weather conditions are likely in “Tamil Nadu on 27th; Kerala & Mahe during 27th-30th.”

Delhi-NCR weather In the national capital, the weather is expected to remain “generally cloudy” with possibility of “very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorms/lightning.” In Delhi-NCR, the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 30 to 35 degrees Celsius while minimum temperature with hover in the range 26 and 28 degrees Celsius.