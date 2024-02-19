India Meteorological Department predicted heavy snowfall and rainfall in 3 states until February 20 and chances of hailstorms and thunderstorms in others.

India Meteorological Department predicted heavy snowfall and rainfall in 3 states until February 20 and chances of hailstorms and thunderstorms in others. Snowfall Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are expected to witness bountiful snowfall and rainfall today and tomorrow. The weather department noted that two Western Disturbances, one currently in the middle tropospheric westerlies and another cyclonic circulation over Pakistan and surrounding areas are behind these meteorological conditions. Hence the weather department has raised red alert warning for the region of Jammu and Kashmir today and orange alert for Himachal Pradesh. On February 20, given the atmospheric conditions a warning for orange alert has been issued in Jammu and Kashmir and red alert in Himachal Pradesh. Also read: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, snow for THESE states in next 24 hours, issues red alert Moreover, thunderstorms and lightning are expected to occur over Western Himalayan Region until February 21. Also read: Weather Update: Orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain, snow issued in THESE 3 states today. Check IMD forecast here

Rainfall

As per the weather forecast, light to moderate rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan until February 21. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are also expected to accompany rains during the same period.

Meanwhile, the state of Madhya Pradesh can expect light to moderate over the next 3 days. Rajasthan may witness thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds today and tomorrow while Uttar Pradesh can expect similar conditions to prevail over the next 3 days.

Hailstorm

The states of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan will be a witness to hailstorm activity today and tomorrow, according to MeT department forecast while Uttar Pradesh may see such conditions tomorrow. IMD also predicted hailstorm activity over Jammu division and Himachal Pradesh February 19 and over Uttarakhand until February 20.

The temperature in the national capital stood at 14.1 degrees Celsius on Monday morning that is three notches above the normal while relative humidity at 8.30 am settled at 74 per cent. As per the weather forecast, the national capital can expect very light rain or drizzle towards the night.