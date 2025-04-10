Red Fort and Jama Masjid in Delhi receive bomb threat call

A hoax bomb threat, targeting Red Fort and Jama Masjid, has prompted the security agencies in Delhi to rush to the spots and conduct thorough checks on Thursday morning, PTI quoted an official of Delhi Fire Services as saying.

According to the report, the official said that a call was received at 9.03 am regarding a bomb in the premises of the monuments and teams were rushed immediately to the spot.

"We rushed one fire tender at the site and conducted thorough searches. However, nothing suspicious was found at the sites," PTI quoted him as saying. .

Delhi Police in a statement stated that the bomb disposal teams and the CISF thoroughly checked the entire premises on receiving the call but nothing suspicious was found. It was a hoax call, they said.