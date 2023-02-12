The internet is buzzing with artificial Intelligence (AI)-backed chabots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard. While there are reports claiming that the AI chatbots can help increase productivity for businesses, others have expressed concerns about the AI taking human jobs.

However, according to the online discussion forum Reddit says that AI chatbots will complement human connection, instead of replacing them. According to a report by The Verge, Reddit doesn’t seem to be too worried about the AI-powered conversational chatbots. In a statement shared with The Verge, Reddit spokesperson Nick Singer said that “AI chatbot technologies are still new and something we’re exploring and keeping our eyes on."

“Though, there will always be a need for genuine community and human connection, which can be aided by tools like this. We see chatbots being used in fun and innovative ways to complement community and human connection — not replace it," Singer added.

OpenAI introduced ChatGPT in December last year. Google announced its AI chatbot Bard earlier this month. Another technology giant Microsoft revealed its AI-powered Bing search engine earlier this week.

As per the report, AI tools like ChatGPT have exploded in popularity because they can be quite fun to talk to. Integrating them with search will make them more enjoyable. But, like other things, AI tools are marred with certain drawbacks. Inability to present inaccuracy is one of them.

Reddit, on the other hand, is frequently trusted since users are more likely to upvote positive content and downvote negative content. As per The Verge report, Reddit is exploring AI chatbots and its users may soon be able to talk with the online discussion forum to find stuff on the platform.

In a related news, Noam Chomsky, a renowned thinker and intellectual researcher, says that the use of ChatGPT is basically a high-tech plagiarism and a way of avoiding learning. “The college essay died years ago. It’s a mug’s game in which a student sends me an electronic file that, when open, spills out a jumble of words that the sender propounds to be a finished paper" — to which, presumably, the output of a machine-learning system would actually be far preferable. Most technological “disruptions" leave both positive and negative effects in their wake. If the college essay is indeed unsalvageable, perhaps ChatGPT will finally bring about its replacement with something more interesting, Chomsky added.