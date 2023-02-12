Reddit believes AI chatbots will ‘complement’ human connection, says report
- OpenAI introduced ChatGPT in December last year. Google announced its AI chatbot Bard earlier this month.
The internet is buzzing with artificial Intelligence (AI)-backed chabots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard. While there are reports claiming that the AI chatbots can help increase productivity for businesses, others have expressed concerns about the AI taking human jobs.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×