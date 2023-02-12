Reddit believes AI chatbots will ‘complement’ human connection, says report

In a related news, Noam Chomsky, a renowned thinker and intellectual researcher, says that the use of ChatGPT is basically a high-tech plagiarism and a way of avoiding learning. “The college essay died years ago. It’s a mug’s game in which a student sends me an electronic file that, when open, spills out a jumble of words that the sender propounds to be a finished paper" — to which, presumably, the output of a machine-learning system would actually be far preferable. Most technological “disruptions" leave both positive and negative effects in their wake. If the college essay is indeed unsalvageable, perhaps ChatGPT will finally bring about its replacement with something more interesting, Chomsky added.