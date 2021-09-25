REET 2021: The Ajmer district administration has suspended mobile internet and SMS/MMS services from six in the morning to six in the evening in the wake of state teacher eligibility test —Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test or REET — on Sunday.

“Mobile internet services, bulk SMS/MMS and other social media by Internet Service Providers (except for voice call of landline, mobile phone, and landline broadband) to be suspended in Ajmer district from 6am to 6pm on September 26 in the wake of REET exam," the administration said in a statement.

The REET will be held on Sunday for over 31,000 posts of teacher and more than 16 lakh candidates are set to appear in the examination to be held at around 4,000 centres in Rajasthan.

The REET will be conducted after almost three years in the state. The exam will be conducted at 4,153 examination centres set up at 200 places in the state. In Jaipur district alone, more than 2.5 lakh candidates will take the examination at 592 centres.

Free bus travel for REET exam candidates on Sunday

The state government will be providing free travel facility to all the candidates appearing for the REET. It has also warned that if any government employee is found indulging in paper leak or copying, they will be dismissed from service.

After chairing a high-level meeting, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said free travel facility would be provided to all the candidates appearing in REET.

He said that if any government officer/employee is found to be involved in cases like paper leak, dummy candidates taking the exam and copying in recruitment examinations, they should be dismissed from service.

Also, if the involvement of any private school personnel or person associated with the school is found, then the recognition of that school should be terminated permanently, Gehlot said.

Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said all the state roadway buses will be available for free travel for the candidates. Along with this, public transport and other private buses are also being arranged. He said that necessary guidelines have been issued to the transport officers in this regard.

