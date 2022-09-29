Amid a crisis in Rajasthan, that witnessed an open rebellion from CM Ashok Gehlot’s loyalists, Congress has warned its members at all levels to refrain from making public statements against their colleagues. The Congress has also warned of strict disciplinary action against its leaders in Rajasthan for making public statements on the party's internal matters and against other functionaries.

The advisory followed an open rebellion from the supporters of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who defied the central observers' attempts to hold a legislature party meeting for passing a resolution authorising Sonia Gandhi to decide on the next chief minister.

In an advisory, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said all Congress leaders at all levels should refrain from making public statements against other leaders or about the party's internal matters.

Referring to the crisis in Rajasthan, Venugopal said, “We are noticing statements of Congress leaders in Rajasthan regarding the party's internal matters and against other leaders." The advisory mentioned that strict disciplinary action would be initiated if the advisory is violated.

Meanwhile, former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot reached Congress president Sonia Gandhi's residence in New Delhi for a meeting with her. Earlier in the day, CM Ashok Gehlot, too, had met her.

Speaking with the reporters, Ashok Gehlot, after meeting Sonia Gandhi, said that he apologised to her for the Rajasthan rebellion. Ashok Gehlot also announced that he would not contest the Congress presidential poll after taking moral responsibility for the political crisis in his state.

Ashok Gehlot also said the decision on whether he would remain the chief minister would be taken by Sonia Gandhi.

The party's disciplinary committee has asked three Gehlot loyalists -- Rajasthan ministers Shanti Dhariwal and Mahesh Joshi, and Dharmendra Rathore -- to explain within 10 days why action should not be initiated against them.

(With agency inputs)