'Refrain from…': Congress warns its members of this amid Rajasthan crisis
Amid a crisis in Rajasthan, that witnessed an open rebellion from CM Ashok Gehlot’s loyalists, Congress has warned its members at all levels to refrain from making public statements against their colleagues. The Congress has also warned of strict disciplinary action against its leaders in Rajasthan for making public statements on the party's internal matters and against other functionaries.