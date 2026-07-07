Mint Explainer | Why is India doubling down on regional aviation despite UDAN's mixed record?

Visuals of the striking new Rajputana-inspired Jodhpur airport terminal, with its sandstone façade, domes, arches, intricately carved columns, murals and artwork, went viral after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the terminal on Saturday.
However, the inauguration also put the spotlight back on UDAN, the government's flagship regional air connectivity scheme, as the PM used the occasion to formally launch its next phase: Viksit UDAN, with a ₹28,840-crore outlay over the next decade. Why is the government expanding these scheme despite its mixed record? Mint explains.
What did UDAN set out to achieve?
Launched in 2016 under the National Civil Aviation Policy, UDAN, short for Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik, was meant to connect India’s underserved and unserved regions while keeping fares affordable.
Airlines bid for routes and received viability gap funding to operate services that were unlikely to be commercially viable in the initial years. In return, fares on a fixed number of seats were capped, initially at around ₹2,500 for a one-hour flight.