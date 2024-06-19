Regional banks want to slim down. Hedge funds smell a bargain.
Matt Wirz , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 19 Jun 2024, 05:23 PM IST
SummaryAfter a wave of failures, the lenders are paying the fund managers to share their risk.
Regional banks around the U.S. are striking complex and costly bargains with hedge funds, hoping to insulate themselves from a replay of the turmoil that followed Silicon Valley Bank’s failure last year. Wall Street smells a payday.
