Over 200 passengers stranded in Italy amid Diwali as Air India's Milan-Delhi flight gets cancelled

Over 200 passengers remained stranded in Italy as Air India's Dreamliner aircraft faced a technical issue at the Milan airport on Friday, forcing the airline to cancel its flight to Delhi.

The airline said that flight AI138 from Milan to Delhi on October 17 was cancelled due to an extended technical requirement on the aircraft scheduled to operate the flight.

Air India confirmed that alternative arrangements are being made to fly the affected passengers.

Based on seat availability with Air India and other airlines, passengers have been rebooked on alternative flights on or after October 20, said the airline.

“All affected passengers have been provided hotel accommodations; however, due to limited availability, accommodations were arranged outside the immediate vicinity of the airport.”

The airline regretted the inconvenience caused to the passengers and said it continues to provide all necessary ground assistance, including meals, to all affected passengers.

Similar Cancellations The latest incident follows similar cancellations earlier in the year. On August 3, two Air India services were grounded for comparable reasons:

• Flight AI349 (Singapore to Chennai) was cancelled due to a maintenance requirement identified prior to departure that needed additional rectification time.

• Flight AI500 (Bhubaneswar to Delhi) was called off due to a technical issue that caused high cabin temperature on the ground before take-off.

Air India flight from Delhi delayed Air India’s scheduled evening flight from Delhi to Dhaka faced significant delays on Saturday after a massive fire erupted at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in the Bangladesh capital, forcing authorities to suspend all flight operations.

The disruption began Saturday afternoon when a catastrophic blaze broke out at the airport's expansive cargo complex, sending thick, black smoke billowing over the airfield. Due to the proximity and intensity of the fire—which was reportedly fueled by highly flammable goods including chemicals, fabrics, and machinery stored in the cargo village—airport authorities made the immediate decision to close the facility to all incoming and outgoing air traffic.

Air India confirmed that its evening service, flight AI237 (Delhi-Dhaka), was grounded due to the closure of the destination airport. The airline also noted that the subsequent return flight, AI238 (Dhaka-Delhi), would face a corresponding delayed departure.