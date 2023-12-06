Regulator debars audit firm's partners for lapses in DHFL review
The National Financial Reporting Authority has barred two accountants for failing to meet standards and not applying professional scepticism to challenge management assertions while auditing DHFL's accounts
NEW DELHI : The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) has debarred two partners of a Mumbai-based firm for alleged professional misconduct in auditing Devan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd’s FY18 accounts, as part of the watchdog’s efforts to improve audit quality.
