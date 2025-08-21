Rekha Gupta makes BIG announcement on Jan Sunwai in Delhi after attack: 'I can never stop fighting...'

Delhi: A day after Delhi CM Rekha Gupta was attacked during a ‘Jan Sunwai’ at her camp office, she announced that “she can never stop fighting”, and that her 'Jan Sunwai' programme (public hearing) will be held in every assembly constituency.

The Delhi CM said that the Jan Sunwai will not be restricted to her residence only, asserting that she can never stop fighting for the interests of Delhiites.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta was “slapped” by a man during the ‘Jun Sunwai’ program, on Wednesday, August 20.

Referring to the incident, CM Gupta posted on X “Yesterday, another accident happened, but I can never stop fighting for the interests of Delhiites. Every moment of my life and every particle of my body is dedicated to Delhi. Despite all these unexpected blows, I will never abandon Delhi.”

What are Jan Sunwai camps The Jan Sunwai camps receive a host of complaints about departments such as revenue, Delhi Jal Board, PWD, food and civil supplies, social welfare, health, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), education, irrigation and flood control, among others.

According to a report by HT, the camps are attended by officials from various departments, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Delhi Police, and the power department.

What happened to Rekha Gupta? During the 'Jan Sunvai' on Wednesday, August 20, sources said that a man, Rajesh Khimji, handed Delhi CM Rekha Gupta some papers and then attacked her, reported PTI.

Senior BJP leader Harish Khurana told NDTV that the attacker slapped the chief minister and also pulled her hair.

