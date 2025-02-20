Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory for February 20 ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Delhi's new Chief Minister designate Rekha Gupta. The advisory notifies against major route diversions and restrictions in the national capital today. The grand swearing-in ceremony of Delhi CM and other ministers is set to take place at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday.
The mega event is scheduled to commence at 11:00 am, with several VVIPs, dignitaries, and political leaders in attendance. Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena will administer the oath of office to the Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta and the Council of Ministers at 12:35 pm. In view of oath-taking ceremony, traffic restrictions are effective since 7:00 am and will be lifted after 4:00 pm on Thursday.
The Traffic Police has imposed travel restrictions and diversions across several key roads around Ramlila Maidan. These routes will either remain closed or traffic movement will be diverted during the specified time.
Listed below are restricted and diverted Routes:
Vehicular movement will be diverted at the following key locations:
Delhi Police urged commuters to cooperate and follow traffic guidelines listed below:
The swearing-in ceremony will be attended by Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from 20 states, senior BJP leaders, ministers, and foreign diplomats. A musical programme is scheduled to precede the oath-taking, asper sources.
