Rekha Gupta oath taking today: Traffic alert, routes to take, avoid as capital gathers at Ramlila Maidan

Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory for February 20 due to the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister designate Rekha Gupta. Major route diversions and restrictions will be in effect until 4:00 pm today around Ramlila Maidan.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published20 Feb 2025, 09:35 AM IST
Delhi Traffic Police announced diversions and restrictions due to the swearing-in of Chief Minister designate Rekha Gupta at Ramlila Maidan today.

Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory for February 20 ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Delhi's new Chief Minister designate Rekha Gupta. The advisory notifies against major route diversions and restrictions in the national capital today. The grand swearing-in ceremony of Delhi CM and other ministers is set to take place at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday. 

The mega event is scheduled to commence at 11:00 am, with several VVIPs, dignitaries, and political leaders in attendance. Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena will administer the oath of office to the Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta and the Council of Ministers at 12:35 pm. In view of oath-taking ceremony, traffic restrictions are effective since 7:00 am and will be lifted after 4:00 pm on Thursday.

Check routes to take and avoid on February 2

The Traffic Police has imposed travel restrictions and diversions across several key roads around Ramlila Maidan. These routes will either remain closed or traffic movement will be diverted during the specified time.

Listed below are restricted and diverted Routes:

  • BSZ Road (ITO to Delhi Gate)
  • JLN Road (Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk)
  • Aruna Asaf Ali Road, Minto Road to Kamla Market to Hamdard Chowk

  • Ranjit Singh Flyover to Turkman Gate
  • Ajmeri Gate to Kamla Market

Diversion Points

Vehicular movement will be diverted at the following key locations:

  • Subhash Park T-Point
  • Raj Ghat
  • Delhi Gate
  • ITO
  • Ajmeri Gate
  • Ranjit Singh Flyover
  • Bhavbhuti Marg - DDU Marg Red Light
  • Round About Jhandewalan

Delhi Police urged commuters to cooperate and follow traffic guidelines listed below:

  • Use public transport.
  • Park only in designated spots.
  • Adhere to police directions and follow traffic rules.
  • To reach New Delhi Railway Station use Paharganj side and avoid Ajmeri Gate side.

The swearing-in ceremony will be attended by Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from 20 states, senior BJP leaders, ministers, and foreign diplomats. A musical programme is scheduled to precede the oath-taking, asper sources.

First Published:20 Feb 2025, 09:35 AM IST
