Rekha Gupta's health update: Delhi CM suffered injuries to head, shoulder and hand - Here's what Parvesh Singh said

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who was ‘slapped’ and her hair pulled, during a Jan Sunwai (public hearing) in the national capital on 20 August Wednesday, sustained injuries to her head, shoulder and hand, BJP leader Parvesh Singh has confirmed.

What did Parvesh Singh reveal about the attack on Rekha Gupta? Speaking after meeting the Chief Minister, BJP leader Parvesh Singh said Rekha Gupta had suffered visible injuries and was undergoing medical examination (MLC).

According to him, the accused had been conducting reconnaissance for nearly 24 hours, even visiting the CM’s residence in Shalimar Bagh to plan the assault.

“The man not only attacked the Chief Minister but also pulled her hair and did not let go for some time. Neighbours and police officials had to intervene to rescue her. The incident is extremely condemnable,” Singh remarked.

How was the attack carried out? As per initial accounts, the accused from Gujarat spent the night in the Civil Lines area before appearing at the Jan Sunwai event without any documents or grievance petitions.

“When he arrived this morning, he carried no documents or papers, nor did he appear to have any specific grievance. Instead, upon meeting her, he launched a direct attack", Singh informed.

Instead, the accused launched a direct physical assault on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Witnesses allege that the attacker had no apparent motive and struck without provocation, leaving CM Rekha Gupta injured.

“She sustained injuries to her hand, shoulder and head. The man launched an attack on the Chief Minister and did not release her for some time afterwards, even pulling her hair,” Parvesh Singh said.

What is Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s condition now? Doctors are currently treating the injuries, and CM Rekha Gupta is said to be under medical observation. Parvesh Singh confirmed that Rekha Gupta’s courage remains undeterred despite the ordeal.

“Her spirit is intact. She told us that her public hearings will continue, as she has always stood by the people of Delhi without barriers or excessive security. She remains committed to meeting citizens directly,” BJP leader Singh said.

Rekha Gupta Attacked: Is there a larger conspiracy? When asked if the incident pointed to a political conspiracy, Parvesh Singh urged caution.